Ort Tool Achieves AS9100 Certification and ITAR Compliance, Strengthening Its Position in Aerospace and Defense Sectors

This certification demonstrates the company's ability to consistently provide products that meet customer and regulatory requirements” — Angelo Milano, President, Ort Tool

ERIE, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ort Tool, a leading provider of precision-engineered components, proudly announces its recent achievement of AS9100 Revision D certification and compliance with International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). These milestones underscore Ort Tool’s commitment to quality, safety, and regulatory compliance in the aerospace and defense industries. The AS9100 certification, awarded by a globally recognized certification body, validates Ort Tool’s adherence to the stringent quality management standards required for aviation, space, and defense organizations. Ort Tool’s API certification facilitated the achievement of AS 9100 certification.

Angelo Milano, President, Ort Tool commented, “This certification demonstrates the company's ability to consistently provide products that meet customer and regulatory requirements.”

In addition to AS9100 certification, Ort Tool has also become ITAR compliant, showcasing its dedication to handling defense-related products while following all ITAR regulations.

This compliance allows Ort Tool to expand its services in the defense sector, handling sensitive technical data and manufacturing components for military applications. "We are thrilled to achieve both AS9100 certification and ITAR compliance," said Angelo Milano, Ort Tool. "These accomplishments reflect our team's hard work and dedication to delivering the highest quality products to our aerospace and defense customers. We are now better positioned to serve mission-critical customers throughout the supply chain." The dual achievement of AS9100 certification and ITAR compliance positions Ort Tool Manufacturing as a key player in the aerospace and defense markets.

Customers can expect enhanced quality assurance, improved performance, and a commitment to meeting the unique demands of these high-stakes industries.

For more information about Ort Tool, please contact,

Angelo Milano, President

Ort Tool

Phone: 734-848-1102

Email. ajmilano@orttool.com

About Ort Tool:

Ort Tool is a leading provider of precision-engineered components for the aerospace and defense industries. With state-of-the-art facilities and a team of skilled professionals, Ort Tool is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to meet the complex needs of its customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.