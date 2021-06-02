Student Poetry and Artwork Collection Celebrates Magnificence in a Monstrous Way
What makes you monster magnificent? This is the question that students in grades two through seven answered in their poetry submissions.
“Budding poets here! These magnificent kids tell us who they are from that place where their inner and outer worlds meet—the seat of the imagination.””CHANDLER, AZ, USA , June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What makes you monster magnificent? This is the question that students in grades two through seven answered in their poetry submissions to the Monster Magnificent Children’s Poetry Contest. Featuring the winning student poems and artwork, I am Monster Magnificent: A Collection of Student Poems and Artwork (Story Monsters Press), compiled by award-winning author and poet Raven Howell and illustrated by Sarah Gledhill, is the culmination of the yearlong contest sponsored by Story Monsters LLC.
“As a former teacher and the publisher of Story Monsters Ink, I wanted to find a way to celebrate the best in children through their writing and artwork, and I thought that a contest specifically for students was just the way to do that,” shared Linda F. Radke, president of Story Monsters LLC and publisher of Story Monsters Press.
Raven Howell, who serves as Story Monsters’ poetry director, was integral in soliciting entries from students and even entire classrooms, including special education classrooms at elementary schools across the country.
“I was honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with Raven for this contest and book.” Radke said, “I truly cannot think of a better person to be our poetry director.”
Howell also had the daunting task of choosing the 33 original poems and eight self-portrait drawings for publication. The collection of poems selected vary in form and feature fun subjects such as baseball, dragons, classroom Zooming, and friendships. The book also includes a guide written by Howell on writing poems. In recognition for their magnificent entries, winners will receive a complimentary copy of the book and a small payment upon publication.
“When Linda and I were brainstorming ideas, we wanted this contest and subsequent book to be an uplifting reminder to celebrate each day with cheer and gratitude,” said Howell, “Each applicant expressed and shared joy and magnificence to their finest capability with their submission.”
I am Monster Magnificent: A Collection of Student Poems and Artwork (ISBN: 978-1-58985-201-3, softbound, $14.99; eISBN: 978-1-58985-205-1, eBook, $3.99) is slated for release on October 26, 2021 and will be available for purchase from Amazon and the online store at storymonsters.com. For more information about I am Monster Magnificent, Story Monsters Press, or Raven Howell, visit www.storymonsterspress.com, email publisher@storymonsters.com, or call 480-940-8182.
