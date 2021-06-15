CloudConnect for Education is in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to CloudConnect for Education to simplify secure, cross-organization collaboration.
We’re happy to welcome Forsyte I.T. Solutions and the CloudConnect for Education solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forsyte I.T. Solutions has announced the availability of CloudConnect for Education in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Forsyte I.T. Solutions customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.
Forsyte I.T. Solutions, a Microsoft Gold Prioritized Managed Partner, focuses entirely on using Microsoft technologies in supporting clients with secure IT infrastructures and creative products that empower digital transformation. Forsyte has created CloudConnect to simplify organizational collaboration across tool sets and platforms and to allow automated access to resources that manage and connect user activity.
CloudConnect allows for the mass creation of Azure Business to Business (B2B) accounts across multiple tenants, as well as across an Exchange Global Address List (GAL) population. Customers can configure and synchronize CloudConnect in minutes without the need for infrastructure, firewalls, or network changes. CloudConnect enables customers to achieve collaboration with a low total cost of ownership (TCO).
“Since CloudConnect for Education has been in the Azure Marketplace, we have seen a continual increase in solution awareness and sales. Large systems such as State Departments of Education, Healthcare, K12, and Higher Education Systems can leverage the power of CloudConnect to join disparate tenants and take advantage of GAL sync as though operating in a single environment,” says Stefanie Dunn, CMO, Forsyte I. T. Solutions.
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
About Forsyte I. T. Solutions
Forsyte’s best-in-class employees are committed to the success of clients’ goals and objectives using innovative technology. Founded in August 2014 with a mission and vision to fill a gap in the market, the company has experienced year-over-year growth while working to provide guidance and value around Microsoft cloud services, identity management, security, and collaboration solutions.
Years of experience in the industry have given Forsyte the insight to effectively support operations and anticipate best practices for success. Forsyte remains dedicated to creatively integrating Microsoft technology to work for clients with the continued belief that it is the way of the future.
