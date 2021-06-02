Precog Opens New Era of Analytics By Providing over 6,000 Analytic ready Connectors for Power BI, Tableau, Qlik, Looker
Precog, a no-code data integration solution, announced today that it has surpassed 6,000 data source connectors supporting any BI or Data Warehouse solutionBOULDER, CO, US, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precog, a no-code data integration software provider, announced today that it has surpassed 6,000 data sources which can all be accessed directly from Power BI, Tableau, Looker, Google Data Studio, Qlik, or loaded directly into any Data Warehouse including Snowflake, Redshift, Avalanche, Big Query and more.
“Precog has flipped the data integration problem,” said Jeff Carr, Precog’s co-founder and CEO. “Precog lets users connect to any source and discovers the structure of the underlying data — it then creates analytic ready tables, all without human intervention.” Existing solutions are pre-coded to a schema, which can often take weeks, and will miss custom fields in sources like Salesforce, Hubspot, or Ariba. The Precog AI engine intelligently discovers ALL the data and quickly and accurately tabulates it into SQL ready tables the user expects.
Precog’s list of available sources is currently at 6,135. Precog, however, posits that the source list is infinite.
“We can’t add sources fast enough,” said Carr. The underlying technology is agnostic -- so any API, for example, is now a source. Any database, any data lake… the era of managing individual connectors, of mapping data — it’s over. The business user is now able to get direct access to any data source in minutes.”
Precog was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, CO. It provides solutions to enterprise customers such as SAP, Actian, Cisco, data.world, Flatfile, as well as partner solution providers like SME Solutions and Nous Solutions. It’s also a favorite among developers who use Precog to simplify data integration and improve time to value for their analytics teams.
“Our customers are often surprised by our model,” said Mike Corbisiero, Precog’s COO and co-founder. “Most companies price by connector — Precog, a universal data connector, is one solution -- you buy it and can use it everywhere.”
Walnut St. Labs, a marketing and analytics firm based in West Chester, PA, uses Precog to streamline projects for its clients.
“Precog lets us prototype analytics projects quickly — building marketing dashboards based on data from a variety of sources — without needing a data engineer or developer,” said Chris Dima, the firm’s CEO. “We create new data sources in a few hours to sources like Brightlocal, a popular local SEO SaaS solution, and had our data instantly.”
The firm also said that Precog is providing the foundation for its next-generation SaaS analytics service — “BYOBI” — or “bring your own BI”. “Our SaaS clients want to monetize their data,” said Dima, “and Precog provides instant data access from any BI tool — an elegantly simple way to for our SaaS customers to add a new revenue stream and drive deeper usage.”
__
About Precog
Precog provides a universal No Code data connector platform for integration and loading of any data source to your BI, ML, Data Warehouse, or application based on their innovative AI engine for discovering data and structure automatically. Built by a global team of engineers, mathematicians, and technology leaders they are pioneering the next generation of data integration solutions that works with all your data easily and with high performance and always with no code needed.
Jeff Carr
Precog
+1 303-717-2091
email us here