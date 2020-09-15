Precog announces key new hires to meet exploding market demand for Universal No Code data connector platform
Universal No Code Data Connector
Industry veterans join the Precog team as demand increases dramatically. Precog's game changing technology inspires companies to rethink data connectivity.BOULDER, CO, USA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precog Data Inc., the company behind the popular Precog Universal No Code Data Connector platform for transforming and loading complex data for analytics and data science has added three new significant additions to their business team to keep up with demand for their game changing technology.
The new team members are Gary Rindollar, VP of OEM Solutions, Jeff Sanders, VP of Strategic Accounts, and Mike Bosch, GM and Director for Australia, New Zealand, and Asia Pacific.
Mr. Rinedollar joins Precog after most recently serving as SVP of Alliances and Corporate Development at Appirio, a leader in the cloud first services market that was acquired by Wipro in 2016. Previously Gary held strategic roles with Forte Software (acquired by Sun Microsystems) and Amberpoint (acquired by Oracle). Gary will lead Precog’s fast growing OEM market segment as major data platform providers recognize the revolutionary Precog approach to data access.
Also joining Precog, Mr. Sanders is leading Strategic Account expansion in North American markets as companies like Cisco Systems adopt Precog as their next generation data movement solution. Jeff joins from General Electric/Baker Hughes as VP of Americas digital energy solutions sales team. Jeff held similar positions at Sun Microsystem, Dell and Cortex. Jeff will work directly with key Precog clients to expand use of the Precog solution.
The final addition is Mike Bosch, who is leading Precog expansion in ANZ and Asia where we are seeing a significant increase in interest for the Precog solution. Mike joins Precog after many years leading major market expansion in ANZ/Asia with companies including NetApp, Cisco IronPort, and Venafi.
Mike Corbisiero, Precog CEO explains “Precog has hit an inflection point, where data centric companies are recognizing that our revolutionary technology provides a no code way to access any data source, regardless of size, structure or complexity and make it analytic and business ready. Gary, Jeff and Mike joining the team are a reflection of the momentum we have today”.
“In my 35 plus years of working in the technology industry Precog is one of the most exciting technology companies I’ve seen” says Gary Rinedollar, VP of OEM Sales.
About Precog
Precog provides a universal No Code data connector platform for integration and loading of any data source to your BI, ML, Data Warehouse, or application based on their innovative MRA engine. Built by a global team of engineers, mathematicians, and technology leaders they are pioneering the next generation of data integration solutions that works with all your data easily and with high performance.
