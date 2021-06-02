5:50 AM Update: Route 15 SB Ramp Closed in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County

5:50 AM Update: Route 15 southbound ramp in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County is open.​

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the Route 15 southbound ramp to Interstate 180 east in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County is closed due to a tractor trailer crash.

The ramp is expected to be open later this morning.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, slow down, and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov ###