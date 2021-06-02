WHOAZONE EXPANDS TO MASSACHUSETTS --- OPENS NEW AQUA PARK AT BEAUTIFUL EAST BEACH IN NEW BEDFORD
WhoaZone Aqua Parks Offer Out-of-this-World Fun - Think American Ninja Warrior Meets Wipeout Meets a Day of Family Fun!
WhoaZone is excited to be opening in New Bedford”NEW BEDFORD, MA, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massachusetts’s residents and guests are getting ready for the hottest thing to hit the beach since the swimsuit –WhoaZone Aquapark. Made up of giant slides, towers, trampolines, ramps, wiggle bridges and other play features, the WhoaZone offers guests, young and old, the opportunity to bounce, slide, climb, jump, splash and even relax – from Memorial to Labor Day, 2021.
— Jen Rice
Located at beautiful East Beach in New Bedford and now open for the 2021 season, WhoaZone New Bedford is ready for guests to start enjoying their version of wet, wild, waterific fun!
“WhoaZone is excited to be opening in New Bedford”, says Jen Rice, General Manager of WhoaZone, “and we are confident that our East Beach location will soon be as popular as our other parks in OH, MI, TX, and IN. Our parks offer a new and exciting range of outdoor activities for both kids and adults to enjoy --- and we even have shaded seating for those who just want to relax and watch!” She adds, “I hope everyone will come out and experience for themselves how much fun our parks really are”.
WhoaZones are part of a fast-growing trend of active, on-water entertainment and recreational activities at public facilities across the USA. WhoaZone parks provide family fun and offer hourly sessions, all-day passes, group outings, birthday parties and special events. Pricing starts at $23 for a 50-minute session, called a Splash, to $55 for entire the day. You can learn more and purchase tickets online by visiting www.gowhoazone.com.
To travel to the park, there are several roads that will get you to New Bedford. I-195 is the main freeway through central New Bedford, traveling from Providence, Rhode Island, to Wareham. Additionally, U.S. Route 6 runs from east to west through the city as well. US 6 leaves the city toward Cape Cod over the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge, a swing truss bridge, and the Popes Island Bridge. New Bedford also serves as the southern terminus of MA Route 140, which is a freeway that connects to MA Route 24 in Taunton on the road north to Boston. MA Route 18, the extension of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway (which travels through downtown), is a freeway for the short stretch connecting I-195 to US 6 and the port area.
About WhoaZone --- WhoaZone is a collection of fun recreational activities and features an on-water obstacle course, shaded seating, and other land and water-based activities, depending on location. You can learn more by visiting www.gowhoazone.com.
For more information about WhoaZone, contact Jen Rice at 866-946-2966.
#######
Brent David
CRE8EGY
+1 941-223-0337
email us here