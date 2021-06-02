Pure Food Company Launches Affiliate Program

An industry leader in wellness products made from real, organic, plant-based food has unveiled a new referral program.

ROCHESTER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure Food Company today announced the official launch of its Affiliate Program.

"Our affiliate program rewards affiliates with an eight percent commission," said Scott Christ, owner of Pure Food Company. "But we’re bumping it up to 20% for this month only and letting you try any of our products you want for free once you make your first sale.”

Pure Food Company is inviting anyone interested to join its Affiliate Program today.

The Pure Food team, Christ said, has decades of experience in the marketing industry, and individuals will get to work directly with the company owner.

"If you know people who are passionate about health and wellness, we'd love to partner with you," Christ said.

Christ went on to point out that the company uses a powerful blend of proven, antioxidant-rich, superfood ingredients that support GI health and immunity and they give back.

Pure Food Company received recognition in 2020 and 2021 as a Five-Star Warrior Airdrop Partner from an organization called HeroGrown for donating over 3,000 bottles of CBD products (worth $250,000, in MSRP value) to help veterans in need.

"We also donate five meals to Feeding America's Detroit-based chapter, Forgotten Harvest, for every order we get," Christ said before adding, "We’ve donated over 60,000 meals to date. Because we believe all businesses should give back to their communities."

For more information, visit purefoodcompany.com/about-pure-food-company and https://www.purefoodcompany.com/blog/.

About Pure Food Company

As a small, family-owned business trying to compete with mega-corporations who put profits over health, we believe what wins hearts and minds is when products (and the people behind them) are REAL. That's why all Pure Food products are made from real, organic, plant-based food instead of chemicals and junk your body (and our planet) doesn't need.

We use a powerful blend of proven, antioxidant-rich, superfood ingredients that support GI health and immunity.

Contact Details:

PO Box 80882

Rochester, MI 48308

United States

Info@purefoodcompany.com