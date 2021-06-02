M-37/M-82 improvements start Monday in the city of Newaygo

Contact:

COUNTY: Newaygo

HIGHWAYS: M-37 and M-82

CLOSEST CITY: Newaygo

START DATE: Monday, June 7, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Late October 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $3.4 million to improve approximately 2 miles of M-37/M-82 from the Muskegon River to the M-37/M-82 south junction in the city of Newaygo. M-82 will also be resurfaced from M-37 to just east of Park Street. Work includes rebuilding, resurfacing, new watermain, drainage improvements, sidewalk work, and traffic signal modernization at Quarterline Street.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the project. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Quarterline, Justice and Water streets.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Long-term benefits include improvements to vehicle safety and operations, as well as extending the service life of the roadway and utilities.