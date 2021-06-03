CoastFi Hotspots: How CoastFi’s Circular Economy Redefines Smart Device Connectivity
CoastFi’s One-of-a-Kind Business Model is Powering Communities by Empowering PeopleNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, IoT devices (smart, Internet of Things devices) have become the backbone of modern culture and communication. Work and school can now be done from anywhere in the world, fitness can be tracked by a watch, and appliances and security systems now require data to function properly. Unfortunately for many, data can be both hard to find, and expensive. Paving the way for a safe, secure, and affordable solution is CoastFi, whose implementation of LoRaWAN gateways benefits to both data users and participating suppliers to redefine the way IoT connectivity providers, or antenna companies function.
As the nation’s leading innovator at the forefront of the IoT network revolution, CoastFi is taking the traditional idea of an internet data provider and flipping it on its head. Through strategic partnerships with everyday citizens across the nation, CoastFi has effective created a circular economy model, empowering everyday citizens to participate in powering their communities. CoastFi uses LoRaWAN gateways from hotspot devices placed in participating households, renting a small portion of encrypted data to be used by approved IoT devices in their neighborhoods.
CoastFi Hotspots’ high-frequency, low bandwidth capabilities cut the cost of internet connectivity for IoT devices and ensure that the renter receives adequate access for their devices and the host does not notice a difference in their internet speed. Households who choose to host a hotspot device are paid $100 annually for their service, in addition to an uncapped $120 per referral commission model. Hotspots are private and secure, receiving firmware updates regularly to prohibit unauthorized third-party use and uphold CoastFi’s commitment to excellence.
Unlike any IoT internet data provider on the market, CoastFi is dedicated to collaboration, offering an incentive-based participation model that benefits all parties involved. Leveraging the power of CoastFi Hotspots, CoastFi is rapidly expanding into various regions across the United States, adding new cities and hotspots daily.
As more and more households sign up to host a hotspot, CoastFi’s vision to provide coast to coast internet coverage and connectivity for IoT devices takes one step closer to becoming a reality.
About CoastFi
CoastFi is a BBB Accredited business founded in New York in 2019 that is building a nationwide, coast-to-coast network of LoRaWAN gateways to provide internet connection for Internet of Things (IoT) smart devices. CoastFi aims to provide Internet of Things coverage from Coast to Coast nationwide and be at the forefront of the IoT revolution. CoastFi acts as the affordable “antenna company” for local businesses, providing coverage for IoT devices, pulled from various Hotspot renters in the area. These WiFi renters are compensated $100 per year for hosting a CoastFi Hotspot and can continue to earn supplemental passive income for each referral.
