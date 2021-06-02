Reggae Ambassadors Third World Release ‘Feel Good’ Video Featuring Busy Signal on June 4th
From the Grammy Nominated Album “More Work to Be Done”, Produced By Damian Marley, Third World Releases the Feel Good Video Just in Time for SummerNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The weather is reaching 96°, travel is re-opening, and summer is just around the corner. Reggae Ambassdors Third World are gearing up to kick off the season in spectacular fashion with the release of their music video “Feel Good” featuring world-renowned reggae icon Busy Signal on Friday June 4th. The visual capture comes from Third World’s 2019 Grammy-nominated album 'More Work to Be Done’, produced by Damian “Jr Gong” Marley. Directed by Warrior Film Productions, the summer anthem ‘Feel Good’ will be released on Ghetto Youth International ‘s YouTube page come Friday.
“The studio was a buzz when we composed the beat for "Feel Good". Damian sought out to create a song that would have a dynamic audience connection and make you dance and sing along and "Feel Good", and we came up with a throwback to the 80s crossover reggae/ R&B synth vibe.. and of course Busy Signal rocked the modern dancehall style to the track with an amazing flow. It's bad.” — Richard Daley
Fitting to the current social landscape, Feel Good captures the bliss and excitement of living life to the fullest, and enjoying the time we have. The song has harnessed international recognition for its dynamic sound, merging dancehall and reggae into one genre; showcasing the vast range of music lovers that Third World’s music resonates with.
“The song "Feel Good" is exactly what the title says, is about making people feel good and don't let anyone spoil the party, don’t let anyone bring you down. It's a super song for the summer, after coming off a most depressing pandemic year, it's time to "Feel Good" and we are ready to get back on stage and jam this single with you.” — Cat Coore
As the world re-enters society, and summer plans begin to finalize, Third World’s Feel Good video inspires viewers to take on a fresh perspective of post-pandemic life, and enjoy every breath we take, after all.. “Its Alright.. go ahead and be yourself, FEEL GOOD, its alight”
To learn more about Third World, please visit: https://www.thirdworldband.com/
About Third World
Third World is one of the longest-lived Reggae bands of all time, and one of Jamaica's most consistently popular crossover acts among international audiences. Mixing in elements of R&B, funk, pop, and rock and, later on, dancehall and rap, Third World’s style has been described as “reggae-fusion". Over 47 years, Third World has received 9 Grammy nominations and cultivated a catalog of charted smash hits, including (“Now That We Found Love”, ”96 Degrees in the Shade” and “Try Jah Love”), sold-out tours, a curated a vibrant and loyal fan base. Third World is more than just one of the top Reggae bands of all time, it is an institution that stands for producing and performing music that, while holding firm to the cultural and ancestral roots of its members, still pushes forward the cutting edge of music worldwide. It is an institution whose themes are positive, progressive, and internationally relevant.
Website
Bookings: bookings@thirdworldband.com
Ronnie Tomlinson
Destine Media PR
+1 347-497-8874
ronnie@destinemediapr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter