Platinum Camp Records Signs Artist Top Boy Mare & Drops New Video 2DA Top

Platinum Camp Records signs artist Top Boy MareATLANTA, GA, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapper TopBoy Mare In Association With Grammy nominated Platinum Camp Records Releases Single and Video “2DaTop”:TopBoy Mare goes there with a dynamic new single soon-to-be heard beating out of your car stereos this summer, as the country heats all the way up after the big chill of the global pandemic. The native of Fort Gaines, Ga., a small city in the Peach State, and graduate of Randolph Clay High School, first jumped in the recording booth and recorded the track “First Day On” after some of his homeboys heard him freestyle and requested that he rock the mic. From that day forth, the young talent has stayed on. He recently did a distribution deal with Platinum Camp Records South, and the vibrant video accompanying the new single is sure to draw in many viewers. Here on “2DaTop,” TopBoy projects in a Deep South fluid drawl. He’s calling his shot and banking it in, eyes locked on the prize. And, of course he’s bringing his crew along for the ride, too: 2DaTop we go. CEO of Platinum Camp Records Mr.Bigg$ welcome the young super star and Top Boy Ent to the family.
Topboy Mare is an American rap artist from Fort Gaines, GA. A new face, hungry with fresh perspective, the Randolph High School graduate is ready to take the industry by storm. Hailing from humble beginnings, Topboy learned the meaning of hustle and hard work early; realizing nothing worth having comes easy. At the age of 17, Topboy fell in love with his craft and began to push for new heights, as he was encouraged by all who bared witness to take his talents to the next level. In 2021, Topboy signed to Platinum Camp Records just months after he began his musical pursuit. Inspired by the likes of Lil Baby, Topboy vows to deliver nothing shy of realness through his music with raw emotion and uncensored lyrics.
