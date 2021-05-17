FrassMan Brilliant First Reggae Dancehall Artist To Purchase Lamborghini

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FrassMan Brilliant Purchases Lamborghini

Frassman Brilliant, 1st reggae dancehall artist to purchase new Lamborghini "drip" to show off in his new sexy video "Call My Number."

The latest single targets an audience that yearns for a sensual sound of dancehall/reggae club vibes. Artiste Frassman Brilliant debuted, last weekend, "Call My Number" on influential MTV Jams & BET Jams.

"I have always catered to the females as far as my music is concerned and this single will satisfy both male and female. People are accustomed to hearing uptempo songs from me, but everything is really about timing", said Frassman.

Since the premiere, Frassman's social media platforms have seen a spike in traffic and interactions which suggests approval from the fans.

"Well every time I do something, I always like to see growth. I decided to premiere the video on the BET Jams platform which is a big jump from what I would normally do. I'm just setting the bar for myself", the singjay explained.

The video for "Call My Number" was directed by Troublesum

Born Nicoy Salmon AKA Frassman Brilliant grew up in Jamaica. He presently resides in Hartford Connecticut USA

FrassMan Brilliant is also known for songs; Dat Nuh Hard Fi Do, Welcome to Jamaica, Money Hunt and Magic ft Gyptian that hits the iTunes Chart and debut at number 3. The Artist is currently working on his new album Getting Ready For The Summer. For more info follow @frassmanbrilli on Instagram

Shawn Salmon
NS Music Enterprise
+1 860-990-5012
