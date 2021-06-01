California Supreme Court's 1st gay justice left the NFL to pursue a law career

After he was unanimously confirmed as a California Supreme Court Justice in November, Martin J. Jenkins made history as the first openly gay justice and third Black man to serve on the Golden State’s highest court.
