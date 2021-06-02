Aspiring Student Chefs Invited to Show Off Their Skills to Win a Scholarship to Switzerland’s Finest Culinary School
Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland launches second annual Cook ‘N’ Battle virtual competitionMONTREUX, SWITZERLAND, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland, rated one of the world’s finest culinary schools, is offering students an opportunity to win a scholarship toward a five-star culinary education, studying on the shores of Switzerland’s Lake Geneva or the world famous Swiss Alps on campuses shared with the world-renowned César Ritz Colleges and surrounded by students from every continent.
The school’s second annual Cook ‘N’ Battle virtual competition will award one aspiring chef with a $22,000 scholarship (CHF 20,000). This global culinary competition is open to anyone 16 years and older with a passion for food and dreams of studying at the prestigious Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland (CAAS).
Starting June 1 through July 1, entrants can submit a short video showcasing their culinary creation to compete against participants from all over the world. The Cook ‘N’ Battle judging panel, which is made up of school instructors and chefs from some of the world’s top hotels and restaurants, will choose the top six entrants to advance to a Virtual Global Final Round. During the final round on July 24, entrants ‘battle’ live in front of a jury of professional chefs and showcase their talent and passion.
While entrants can prepare any dish they choose, judge Anton Mosimann, a celebrated chef who has won over 50 gold medals and served numerous celebrities and world leaders including four generations of the British royal family, offers the following advice: “use the best ingredients, local ingredients, be innovative and keep it simple.”
Global, luxury hotel brand Kempinski Hotels is a sponsor of the second annual CAAS Cook ‘N’ Battle as part of its commitment to fostering the next generation of world-class chefs, food and beverage directors and restaurateurs. Founded in 1897, it is the oldest luxury hotel group in Europe and operates 78 five-star hotels and residences in 34 countries.
In March, the QS World University Rankings ranked CAAS eighth in its 2021 rankings for the study of Hospitality and Leisure Management. CAAS was the only culinary school to make the ranking, reflecting the superb quality of its teaching and facilities.
More information and how to enter can be found at www.cooknbattle.com.
About Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland
At the Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland, students nurture their talents and feed their curiosities alongside celebrity chefs in state-of-the-art facilities. With campuses in the Swiss towns of Lucerne, Le Bouveret and Brig, CAAS is ranked one of the best culinary schools in the world and offers specializations in culinary arts, vegetarian cuisine, and the fine arts of pastry and chocolate. The unique programs blend culinary mastery with business and management skills.
Sharing the campuses of César Ritz Colleges in Switzerland offers students a unique exchange with hospitality management students. Thanks to numerous partnerships with the likes of Ritz Paris and the Ritz Escoffier School, students benefit from very rich expertise and exceptional internship opportunities in some of the most renowned institutions in the world. Additionally, CAAS is fortunate to count top chefs, including Chef Anton Mosimann (OBE) and the first Swiss female chef to be awarded a Michelin star, Irma Dütsch, as friends of Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland. Visit www.culinaryartsswitzerland.com for more information.
About Swiss Education Group
With four schools based across six campuses, Swiss Education Group is Switzerland’s largest private hospitality educator. In total, the Group has over 6,000 students from 111 countries with each school offering a diverse international experience on beautifully located campuses in the French and German-speaking regions of Switzerland. Rooted in the tradition of Swiss hospitality, Swiss Education Group has nearly 40 years of experience in hospitality management and culinary arts education and is committed to equipping tomorrow’s professionals with the leadership and entrepreneurial skills highly sought after in the hospitality industry and beyond. Swiss Education Group schools offer a wide range of courses, including short certificates and Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, allowing students to choose programs that suit their individual learning needs and interests. Visit www.swisseducation.com for more.
