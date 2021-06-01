Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,954 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Thirteen Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 16, 2021, to act on these bills.

  • CS/CS/SB 1892 – Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund
  • SB 2500 – Appropriations
  • SB 2502 – Implementing the 2021-2022 General Appropriations Act
  • SB 2504 – Collective Bargaining
  • SB 2512 – Documentary Stamp Tax Distributions
  • SB 2516 – Water Storage North of Lake Okeechobee
  • SB 2518 – Health Care
  • SB 7018 – State-administered Retirement Systems
  • CS/HB 1177 – Biscayne Bay
  • HB 5011 – Termination of the Lawton Chiles Endowment Fund
  • HB 5101 – Education Funding
  • HB 5301 – Judges
  • HB 5601 – Higher Education 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Thirteen Bills from the Florida Legislature

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.