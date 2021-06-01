Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Thirteen Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 16, 2021, to act on these bills.

CS/CS/SB 1892 – Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund

SB 2500 – Appropriations

SB 2502 – Implementing the 2021-2022 General Appropriations Act

SB 2504 – Collective Bargaining

SB 2512 – Documentary Stamp Tax Distributions

SB 2516 – Water Storage North of Lake Okeechobee

SB 2518 – Health Care

SB 7018 – State-administered Retirement Systems

CS/HB 1177 – Biscayne Bay

HB 5011 – Termination of the Lawton Chiles Endowment Fund

HB 5101 – Education Funding

HB 5301 – Judges

HB 5601 – Higher Education

