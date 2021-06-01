Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Thirteen Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 16, 2021, to act on these bills.
- CS/CS/SB 1892 – Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund
- SB 2500 – Appropriations
- SB 2502 – Implementing the 2021-2022 General Appropriations Act
- SB 2504 – Collective Bargaining
- SB 2512 – Documentary Stamp Tax Distributions
- SB 2516 – Water Storage North of Lake Okeechobee
- SB 2518 – Health Care
- SB 7018 – State-administered Retirement Systems
- CS/HB 1177 – Biscayne Bay
- HB 5011 – Termination of the Lawton Chiles Endowment Fund
- HB 5101 – Education Funding
- HB 5301 – Judges
- HB 5601 – Higher Education
