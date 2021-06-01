Public invited to online open house for SR 510 Yelm Loop completion project

Doug Adamson, communications, 360-357-2716

Supplemental Environmental Assessment available for review, comment

YELM – People can learn more about the next steps in the Washington State Department of Transportation’s State Route 510 Yelm Loop project via an online open house.

The project will build the remaining 3 miles of State Route 510 between Cullens Road and SR 507. The proposed two-lane roadway includes a path for people who walk and bike.

The $58.6 million project is expected to begin construction summer 2023 and be completed early fall 2025.

Yelm Loop completion open house information

When Tuesday, June 1, to Thursday, July 1

Where Engage.wsdot.wa.gov

Details The online open house will detail:

The proposed project

Reasons behind the project

Timeline and next steps

How to comment People can provide feedback to the supplemental environmental assessment via the online open house comment form. To receive a digital or paper copy of the supplemental environmental assessment, or leave a comment or message, call 360-570-6699.

Free Wi-Fi access is available through the Timberland Regional Library for people who wish to participate in the online open house or comment. Additional WiFi Hotspots are available via the Washington State Department of Commerce website.