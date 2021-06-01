Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New stop signs installed at SR 503 Yale Bridge on June 9

Traffic revision will extend the usable life of the bridge deck

​Kelly Hanahan, communications, 360-605-7179

YALE – Starting June 9, travelers using the State Route 503 Yale Bridge will need to come to a complete stop before crossing the bridge, which spans the Lewis River.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will install stop signs at both the northbound and southbound ends of the single-lane structure, replacing the existing yield sign on southbound SR 503. The Yale Bridge, built in 1932, is a weight restricted steel suspension bridge located in the north end of Clark County at the Cowlitz County line.

“We’re seeing increased wear and tear of the bridge deck due to people driving higher than the posted speed limits and excess weight when more than one vehicle crosses the bridge at the same time,” said Regionwide Maintenance Superintendent Jake Peters. “We need travelers to slow down and cross one at a time to help extend the usable life of the existing pavement until future funding becomes available for more long-term repairs.”

Once installed, travelers on either side of the bridge will need to stop and give the right of way to the driver who arrived first, then alternate crossing if there is traffic on either side of the bridge.

What to expect during installation?

On Wednesday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., travelers may encounter 10-minute delays during new sign installation. 

Travelers can always plan ahead for possible delays by signing up to receive email updates or text alerts and downloading the WSDOT mobile app.  

