G&F to Offer 'Coffee with a Warden' Event in Hoback Junction

Come Enjoy 'Coffee with a Warden' at Hoback Market!

Jackson -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites interested members of the public to a ‘Coffee with a Warden’ event to share thoughts, ideas or questions they may have on local fish and wildlife management. The event will take place Friday, June 4, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the Hoback Market in Hoback Junction, 13 miles south of Jackson. South Jackson Game Warden Kyle Lash will be on hand to host a casual open discussion about all things fish and wildlife.

"A casual gathering like this provides the public with a forum where there are no agendas, topics or expectations, just an opportunity to talk about anything that comes up,” said Lash. “It’s as much about getting to know the game warden and the game warden getting to know members of the community, as it is dealing with wildlife management or law enforcement issues. It's a great way for me to gain insight into public concerns about local wildlife issues.”

These informal “Coffee with a Warden” events have been popular in other parts of the state, but this will be the first one offered in the Game and Fish Department’s Jackson Region. Lash hopes it will be well-received and lead to more such events in the future.

For more information contact Kyle at 307-733-4995 or the Jackson Game and Fish office at 307-733-2321.

- WGFD -