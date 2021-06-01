Middlesex/Larceny/Arrest on Burglary Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:21A301984

TROOPER: Sgt. Stackhouse

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/27/21 0632 hours

LOCATION: East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny, Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Scott Irish

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of two catalytic convertor thefts from a storage facility in East Montpelier. The storage facility had video surveillance of the crime and promptly posted the footage on social media. Almost immediately, several members of the public identified the suspect to be Scott Irish of Barre Town. On 06/01/21, the State Police learned that Irish was meeting with someone to attempt to sell a catalytic convertor in Northfield. At this time, troopers made contact with Irish and seized the catalytic convertor. Subsequent investigation found that Irish had an active arrest warrant out of Randolph, VT for Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property. Irish was taken into custody and processed at the Middlesex State Police Barracks before being brought to Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to his active warrant. Irish was also given a citation to appear in court for the theft in East Montpelier.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/29/21 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191