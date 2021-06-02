Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,928 in the last 365 days.

Medical and Pharma Insider’s Marketing Program Now Utilizing FC Analytics’ Artificial Intelligence Data Mining

The program is now the AI Connect Marketing Program, combining the impact of a video interview with artificial intelligence targeted distribution.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical and Pharma Insider today announced that its Showcase Video Program has been enhanced by the artificial intelligence data mining tools provided by FC Analytics.

With this major advancement, Medical and Pharma Insider’s program has been renamed as the “AI Connect Marketing Program.”

Medical and Pharma Insider’s AI Connect Marketing Program is focused on enabling medical, pharma, biotech, medical device, healthcare and healthcare IT companies to achieve their business and financial objectives.

These business and financial objectives typically include:

Obtaining strategic partners for research, development, manufacturing, sales or distribution

Obtaining targeted exposure to private equity, venture capital, and family office investors

Obtaining targeted exposure for products, services or technology

Licensing technology

Obtaining additional exposure for company news

Key to the success of the AI Connect Marketing Program is its targeted distribution, which includes posting the Showcase Video at the Medical and Pharma Insider website with all registered users receiving an email alert, and the distribution to its proprietary email distribution list. With the new utilization of FC Analytics’ data mining, the distribution now also includes online, social media, and digital distribution based on the company’s industry, sector, location and business and financial objectives.

In commenting on the addition of FC Analytics’ artificial intelligence based data mining capability, Jeffrey Friedland, CEO of Medical and Pharma Insider commented, “We’re excited about the utilization of the artificial intelligence tools provided by FC Analytics’ to increase significantly the targeted distribution of our Showcase Videos. This is already proving beneficial to client companies and their business and financial objectives.”

About Medical and Pharma Insider

The Medical and Pharma Insider website and its AI Connect Marketing Program are focused primarily on video contact, including conversations with management of life science and healthcare companies that have business and/or financial objectives.
Medical and Pharma Insider includes;

Industry News featuring the latest life science, medical, pharma, medical device and healthcare news

Showcase Videos featuring conversations with management of companies with business or financial objectives

MedTalks Videos featuring conversations with industry influentials

Friedland's Corner Videos featuring Jeffrey Friedland's commentaries, opinions and predictions of the implications of industry news

Empowered Patient Podcasts featuring Nancy Jagoda’s interviews with industry participant

Visit Medical and Pharma Insider’s website at www.medicalandpharmainsider.com.

About FC Analytics

Denver, Colorado-based FC Analytics is a subsidiary of FC Global Strategies LLC. The company provides artificial technology (AI) data mining and machine learning services for FC Global's programs. These AI targeting services are also provided to public relations, investor relations, marketing and advertising firms and agencies.

FC Global Strategies LLC, has a long history of enabling entrepreneurs and growing businesses, in the US and globally, to achieve their business and financial objectives. FC Global Strategies provides programs and strategies designed to achieve a client company’s business and financial objectives.

Visit FC Analytics at www.fcanalytics.tech and FC Global Strategies at www.fcglobalstrategies.com.

Jeffrey Friedland
Medical and Pharma Insider
646 450 8909
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Medical and Pharma Insider’s Marketing Program Now Utilizing FC Analytics’ Artificial Intelligence Data Mining

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.