Medical and Pharma Insider’s Marketing Program Now Utilizing FC Analytics’ Artificial Intelligence Data Mining
The program is now the AI Connect Marketing Program, combining the impact of a video interview with artificial intelligence targeted distribution.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical and Pharma Insider today announced that its Showcase Video Program has been enhanced by the artificial intelligence data mining tools provided by FC Analytics.
With this major advancement, Medical and Pharma Insider’s program has been renamed as the “AI Connect Marketing Program.”
Medical and Pharma Insider’s AI Connect Marketing Program is focused on enabling medical, pharma, biotech, medical device, healthcare and healthcare IT companies to achieve their business and financial objectives.
These business and financial objectives typically include:
Obtaining strategic partners for research, development, manufacturing, sales or distribution
Obtaining targeted exposure to private equity, venture capital, and family office investors
Obtaining targeted exposure for products, services or technology
Licensing technology
Obtaining additional exposure for company news
Key to the success of the AI Connect Marketing Program is its targeted distribution, which includes posting the Showcase Video at the Medical and Pharma Insider website with all registered users receiving an email alert, and the distribution to its proprietary email distribution list. With the new utilization of FC Analytics’ data mining, the distribution now also includes online, social media, and digital distribution based on the company’s industry, sector, location and business and financial objectives.
In commenting on the addition of FC Analytics’ artificial intelligence based data mining capability, Jeffrey Friedland, CEO of Medical and Pharma Insider commented, “We’re excited about the utilization of the artificial intelligence tools provided by FC Analytics’ to increase significantly the targeted distribution of our Showcase Videos. This is already proving beneficial to client companies and their business and financial objectives.”
About Medical and Pharma Insider
The Medical and Pharma Insider website and its AI Connect Marketing Program are focused primarily on video contact, including conversations with management of life science and healthcare companies that have business and/or financial objectives.
Medical and Pharma Insider includes;
Industry News featuring the latest life science, medical, pharma, medical device and healthcare news
Showcase Videos featuring conversations with management of companies with business or financial objectives
MedTalks Videos featuring conversations with industry influentials
Friedland's Corner Videos featuring Jeffrey Friedland's commentaries, opinions and predictions of the implications of industry news
Empowered Patient Podcasts featuring Nancy Jagoda’s interviews with industry participant
Visit Medical and Pharma Insider’s website at www.medicalandpharmainsider.com.
About FC Analytics
Denver, Colorado-based FC Analytics is a subsidiary of FC Global Strategies LLC. The company provides artificial technology (AI) data mining and machine learning services for FC Global's programs. These AI targeting services are also provided to public relations, investor relations, marketing and advertising firms and agencies.
FC Global Strategies LLC, has a long history of enabling entrepreneurs and growing businesses, in the US and globally, to achieve their business and financial objectives. FC Global Strategies provides programs and strategies designed to achieve a client company’s business and financial objectives.
Visit FC Analytics at www.fcanalytics.tech and FC Global Strategies at www.fcglobalstrategies.com.
