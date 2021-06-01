Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to hold court at 2021 Missouri Boys and Girls State

1 June 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene court at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri, twice this month, Chief Judge Cynthia L. Martin announced today. The court’s June 15th session will be held in conjunction with Missouri Boys State and is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at Hendricks Hall on the Central Missouri campus beginning at 2:00 p.m., while its June 21st session will be held in conjunction with Missouri Girls State and is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Multipurpose Building on campus.

A three-judge panel consisting of Western District Judges Gary Witt and W. Douglas Thomson and Supreme Court of Missouri Judge Zel Fischer will hear oral argument at the Missouri Boys State session. A second three-judge panel consisting of Martin and Western District Judges Alok Ahuja and Thomas N. Chapman will hear oral argument at the Missouri Girls State session. Martin explained the cases are appeals from previously held trials and other proceedings in area circuit courts.

“The judges will hear attorneys argue whether errors were made requiring cases to be retried or the trial court's judgment reversed,” she said. “The judges will read written arguments before the court session,” she added, “and may interrupt the attorneys’ arguments with questions.”

Missouri Boys State is sponsored by the American Legion, and Missouri Girls State is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. They exist to teach the fundamentals of citizenship, government and politics to the brightest high school juniors in the state. Participants learn first-hand the inner workings of the three branches of state government – the executive, the legislative and the judicial.

The upcoming sessions will mark the 15th appearances of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, at Boys and Girls State. The court convenes regularly in Kansas City. During the past 26 years, however, the court also has held sessions in Chillicothe, Clinton, Columbia, Fulton, Gallatin, Huntsville, Independence, Jefferson City, Keytesville, Kirksville, Lexington, Liberty, Linneus, Macon, Marshall, Maryville, Milan, Moberly, Nevada, North Kansas City, Platte City, Richmond, Rock Port, Saint Joseph, Savannah, Trenton, Tuscumbia and Warrensburg.

“It is important for the Court to convene oral arguments outside of Kansas City,” Martin said. “This gives individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they may not normally see. We hope those attending will gain a better understanding of the Court’s function.”

