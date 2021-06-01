Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District announces change of operations to Phase Four in response to COVID-19 pandemic

28 May 2021

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – In response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the Supreme Court of Missouri’s Operational Directives for easing COVID-19 restrictions on in-person proceedings, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, announces a change in its operational phase effective May 28, 2021, when the Court will move to Phase Four. The Supreme Court's operational directives, as amended March 26, 2021, identify five phases of operations (Phases 0 through 4) that courts may work through based on the gateway criteria, and each progressive phase is designed to allow greater flexibility in court operations.

As has been the case throughout the pandemic, the court remains open for business, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Supreme Court of Missouri’s amended operational directives and this court’s administrative order do not affect required deadlines through Missouri’s electronic filing system. The clerk’s office remains available to answer questions and otherwise assist patrons. The court will continue to hold oral arguments by Webex video conferences through June 2021. The court expects to resume in-person proceedings, including oral arguments, in the fall of 2021, but occupancy in the courtroom shall not exceed the number who can be present while observing social distancing standards and maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet, conforming to the amended Supreme Court operational directives. All visitors to the court are required to wear face masks.

Attorneys should not file paper copies of transcripts or briefs in accordance with the newly amended Eastern District Rule 333(a), which eliminates the requirement to submit courtesy paper copies. Litigants who are not represented by counsel may still submit one paper copy of their filings but are encouraged to use alternate means of filing documents under Eastern District Rule 330, such as by mailing, electronic mail attachment, or by facsimile, as allowed under that rule, rather than in-person delivery of pleadings to the courthouse.

For further information concerning the status of an appeal or the court’s operations, telephone the clerk’s office at (314) 539-4300.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300

Newsroom - ED