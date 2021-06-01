Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,950 in the last 365 days.

​Callowhill Road to Close Next Week for Pipe Replacement in Hilltown Township

King of Prussia, PA – Callowhill Road is scheduled to close between Broad Street and Hilltown Pike in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, on Monday, June 7, through Thursday, June 10, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Callowhill Road motorists will be directed to use Hilltown Pike, Route 152 South (Hilltown Pike), and Broad Street. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #

Callowhill Rd, 6-1.PNG

You just read:

​Callowhill Road to Close Next Week for Pipe Replacement in Hilltown Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.