Pipe Replacement Project Tomorrow on Southard Road in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 1004 (Southard Road) will be closed between Route 1003 (Wallis Run Road) and Rose Valley Road in Gamble Township, Lycoming County for a pipe replacement project.

On Wednesday, June 2, between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., a portion of Southard Road will be closed while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces deteriorating pipes. A detour using local roads will in in place.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, slow down, and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

