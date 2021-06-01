Route 380 Baum Boulevard Paving Begins Wednesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of westbound Baum Boulevard (Route 380) between Morewood Avenue and South Euclid Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday through Friday, June 2-4 weather permitting.

Westbound Baum Boulevard will close to traffic between Morewood Avenue and South Euclid Avenue from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day as crews from A. Folino Construction, Inc. conduct milling and paving operations. A single-lane of traffic will be maintained in the eastbound direction. Westbound traffic will be detoured. Flaggers and police will assist with traffic control.

Posted Detour

Westbound on Baum Boulevard

From westbound Baum Boulevard turn left onto South Euclid Avenue

Turn right onto Centre Avenue

Turn right onto South Millvale Avenue

Follow South Millvale Avenue back to Baum Boulevard

End detour

Final paving operations are anticipated to occur in mid to late June. Additional information will be provided prior to the work beginning.

Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down and expect changing traffic patterns. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

