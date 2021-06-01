Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,950 in the last 365 days.

Route 380 Baum Boulevard Paving Begins Wednesday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of westbound Baum Boulevard (Route 380) between Morewood Avenue and South Euclid Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday through Friday, June 2-4 weather permitting.

Westbound Baum Boulevard will close to traffic between Morewood Avenue and South Euclid Avenue from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day as crews from A. Folino Construction, Inc. conduct milling and paving operations.  A single-lane of traffic will be maintained in the eastbound direction. Westbound traffic will be detoured. Flaggers and police will assist with traffic control.

Posted Detour

Westbound on Baum Boulevard

  • From westbound Baum Boulevard turn left onto South Euclid Avenue

  • Turn right onto Centre Avenue

  • Turn right onto South Millvale Avenue

  • Follow South Millvale Avenue back to Baum Boulevard

  • End detour

Final paving operations are anticipated to occur in mid to late June. Additional information will be provided prior to the work beginning.

Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down and expect changing traffic patterns.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

To help keep motorists informed as work on the Route 380 project continues PennDOT is creating an email distribution list for Route 380 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov and writing “Subscribe – Route 380 Bigelow-Baum” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Route 380 Baum Boulevard Paving Begins Wednesday in Pittsburgh

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.