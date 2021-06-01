Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 910 Signal Upgrade Work Continues this Week in Marshall Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing traffic signal upgrade work on Route 910 in Marshall Township, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday and Thursday, June 2-3 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day in the following locations: 

  • Route 910 and Nicholson Road

  • Route 910 and the I-79 southbound ramps

  • Route 910 and the I-79 northbound ramps

  • Route 910 and Brandt School Road/VIP Drive

  • Route 910 and Mingo Road

Crews from M and B Services, LLC will conduct camera positioning work for the adaptive traffic signal project. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

