Route 910 Signal Upgrade Work Continues this Week in Marshall Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing traffic signal upgrade work on Route 910 in Marshall Township, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday and Thursday, June 2-3 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day in the following locations:

Route 910 and Nicholson Road

Route 910 and the I-79 southbound ramps

Route 910 and the I-79 northbound ramps

Route 910 and Brandt School Road/VIP Drive

Route 910 and Mingo Road

Crews from M and B Services, LLC will conduct camera positioning work for the adaptive traffic signal project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

