PennDOT Places More Speed Display Boards in Clearfield County

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed three additional radar-controlled speed display signs in Clearfield County today to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit. The boards will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving.

PennDOT placed the boards in the following locations.

• Route 1001 (Washington Avenue) in Lawrence Township between Route 879 and the entrance to the Clearfield Area High School. This board faces northbound traffic.

• Route 53 in Osceola Mills Borough between French and Curtin streets. This board faces northbound.

• Route 3030 (Windy Hill Road) in Pike Township between Stronach and Tree Farm roads. This board faces eastbound traffic.

The boards utilize radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and post them to the lighted section of the sign. The speed limit on these segments of roadway are 40 miles per hour, 25 miles per hour and 30 miles per hour respectively.

The boards in Lawrence and Pike townships will remain in their locations for up to four weeks before being repositioned to traffic in the opposite direction. The board in Osceola Mills Borough will be relocated to another roadway in approximately two weeks.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally, and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were a contributing factor in 49 percent of Clearfield County crashes in 2019.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT’s highway safety website, www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

