2021-05-28 14:48:56.557 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won in Jasper County

Roger Hirshey of Diamond matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn in the May 22 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. The winning numbers on May 22 were 3, 19, 27, 37 and 40, with a Powerball number of 8.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pump N Pantry, 45 Highway 59, in Diamond.

The win marked the 280th time a Missouri Lottery player has won a $50,000 Powerball prize since 2015.

In FY20, players in Jasper County won more than $14.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $1.5 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $7.7 million went to education programs in the county.

Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $253 million.