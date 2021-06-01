Traffic shift planned on M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) between 11 Mile Road and 13 Mile Road in city of Roseville

Contact:

COUNTY: Macomb

ROADWAY: M-3 (Gratiot Avenue)

SHIFT DATES: Friday, June 4, and Thursday, June 10, 2021 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: As the Rebuilding M-3 project continues, the next stage is to shift traffic from the outside right lanes and into the inside left lanes. Weather permitting, traffic will be reduced to one lane on M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) between 11 Mile and 13 Mile roads in order to paint new lane markings, move barrels, etc., to safely shift traffic.

Northbound M-3 will be reduced to one lane from 11 Mile Road to 13 Mile Road on Friday, June 4, between 7 a.m. and 5 pm.

Southbound M-3 will be reduced to one lane from 13 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road on Thursday, June 10, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Access will be available to all businesses. Those businesses with multiple driveways will always have one driveway open. Those businesses with only one driveway will have theirs rebuilt part-width, with half the driveway open while the other half is being repaired.

Detour signs designating crossover locations for truck traffic will be posted due to reduced turning areas.

During this next stage of work, contractors will be replacing sewers, pavement, and driveways throughout the project limits. For more information about this project, visit https://www.MovingMacomb.org/.

SAFETY BENEFIT: This project will result in a smoother driving surface. New sewer systems will also improve drainage throughout the corridor. Ride quality and safety will be improved for motorists and pedestrians.