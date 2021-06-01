Derby Barracks/ VCOR X2, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Protect Professional
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A501735
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 06/01/2021 at approximately 0041 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: School St, Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release X2, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Protected Professional
ACCUSED: Dane Kross-Baker
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police
received a report of a fight on School St in the Village of Orleans, VT. Upon
Troopers arrival to the area, Kross-Baker was located on School St after a
report of him knocking on the door of a residence. Baker-Kross was found to have
active Condition of Release and was taken into custody and processed at the
Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. Kross was taken to Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/02/2021 @ 1230
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881