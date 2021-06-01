Derby Barracks/ VCOR X2, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Protect Professional

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501735

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 06/01/2021 at approximately 0041 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: School St, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release X2, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Protected Professional

ACCUSED: Dane Kross-Baker

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police

received a report of a fight on School St in the Village of Orleans, VT. Upon

Troopers arrival to the area, Kross-Baker was located on School St after a

report of him knocking on the door of a residence. Baker-Kross was found to have

active Condition of Release and was taken into custody and processed at the

Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. Kross was taken to Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/02/2021 @ 1230

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881