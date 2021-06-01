Scholastic Action Shooting Program prepares for State Championship competition

The Scholastic Action Shooting Program will hold their Iowa State Championship match on June 5 and 6, at the Olofson Shooting Range, near Polk City. More than 80 athletes ranging from grade school through high school will compete.

The Scholastic Action Shooting Program combines precision and speed as contestants shoot a series of 5 different targets in four stages for a timed score. Athletes will compete with rimfire pistol, rimfire rifle, centerfire pistol, and pistol caliber carbine.

“All SASP activities incorporate two key elements- safety and fun. The Scholastic Action Shooting Program provides an opportunity to Iowa’s shooting sports athletes to learn to safely handle, use, and maintain firearms while also learning to compete in these sports,” said Chris Van Gorp, shooting sports coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The SASP is a youth development program, first and foremost and we do this through the shooting sports and competitive shooting. The SASP’s mission is to help kids reach their highest potential in becoming the best athletes and young adults they can be. For more information on the Scholastic Action Shooting Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR shooting sports coordinator, at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.