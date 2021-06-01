Sports Engineering Announces NBALAB Agreement

NBALAB licenses SEI to build NBA logo footwear.

PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Engineering announced earlier today that they have agreed to a deal with the NBALAB, the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) research and development incubator, aimed at innovative design, imaginative concepts, and strategic partnerships to produce non-performance footwear.

SEI is actively working with the NBALAB’s Bill Fickett, to develop, manufacture and distribute footwear products for the 2021 / 2022 basketball season. SEI is building products for all 30 teams for distribution in North America. Products will be distributed by Fanatics online as well as in retail stores. Regarding the partnership with SEI, Mr. Fickett said, “We’ve worked very successfully with Dan and his design team in the past and we are really looking forward to our new relationship with SEI.”

SEI will approach the NBALAB opportunity through its industrial design group, DRD. The NBALAB highlights the intersection of sports and street art – designed and produced with a new perspective. SEI is a licensing company best known for its collaborative work at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) in injury mitigation and sport safety.

“We are very excited to be working with the NBALAB in further developing wearable art. The NBALAB has quickly become a leader in creative expression and business opportunity for many entrepreneurial companies launching into their respective markets. Our goal is to reflect the passion and emotion of the NBA through application of regional and timely consumer stories,” said SEI president Dan Richard.

Sports Engineering Inc. (SEI) is a private company dedicated to the development and commercialization of injury mitigation athletic footwear, sports equipment and products for health and well-being. Our SmartSpring technology suite is designed to help reduce injury to the lower leg while promoting healthier play and continued training by mitigating shear and rotational forces that might otherwise cause injury to the knees and ankles.

