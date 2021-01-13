Sports Engineering Launches Marketing Efforts

SEI to target Footwear Brands

PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Engineering, Inc. (SEI) announced today that the company has completed initial development and testing of its core SplitSole™ and SmartSpring™ technology, including its Goats Head™ and AEF™ nonlinear springs, and will now aggressively pursue negotiations with commercial partners. SEI is actively seeking to license its technology with footwear brands and manufacturers looking to not only offer footwear that reduces injury and prolong both professional and amateur athletes’ careers and activities, but that also benefits users in other markets including recreational, medical, and military.

SEI is a private company dedicated to the development and commercialization of injury preventive athletic footwear, sports equipment and products for health and well-being. Our SmartSpring technology suite is designed to help prevent injury to the lower leg while promoting healthier play and continued training by mitigating shear and rotational forces that might otherwise cause injury to the knees and ankles. SplitSole™ and SmartSpring™ are our first two components to have successfully progressed through phase 1 development and testing and are now ready for commercial development.

The SmartSpring™ suite is an embedded technology component designed to work synergistically with current design standards and will be licensed to marketers and manufacturers of footwear much like W.L. Gore is used as Gore-Tex® in footwear and apparel. Our technology uniquely uses a concept originally invented at Worcester Polytechnic by Prof. Chris Brown to address horizontal shear and rotational force. See the video here:

SEI split sole technology video

"Our SmartSpring™ technology is designed to reduce ground reaction force and rotation, to ultimately lessen the potential for both traumatic and chronic injuries.", stated Dan Richard, President of SEI.

Testing has been completed at Biomechanica in Portland, Oregon. Two popular performance shoe models, currently available in the market, were used to represent industry standards. The technology has demonstrated that the SmartSpring™ and SplitSole™ work to absorb horizontal shear and rotational forces. Test results also showed significant reductions in the ground reaction forces as well as satisfied the goal to minimize the effect on performance compared to industry standards.

SEI technologies are designed for use in lateral activities such as basketball, soccer, lacrosse, and tennis, and are anticipated to offer long term benefits in comfort and well-being during activities like running, walking and workers who are on their feet all day.

"We have the opportunity to disrupt the $250 billion dollar footwear industry with a new and unique technology ", stated Mr. Richard.

In addition, SEI has formed a long-term relationship with one of the world’s leading orthopedic medical centers for musculoskeletal health. Together we are focusing on evolutions and further applications of our technology along with additional applied testing within specific sport categories. Our combined goals are to collaborate to design, develop and commercialize injury reducing technologies in all segments of the footwear and sporting goods markets.

Contact: Dan Richard, president

603-436-1054

danrichard@sports.engineering

Todd Cowle, shareholder relations

214-244-7063

tcowle2@bloomberg.net

About Sports Engineering Inc.:

