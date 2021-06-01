Missouri Attorney General’s Office Releases Annual Vehicle Stops Report

Jun 1, 2021, 12:30 PM by AG Schmitt

Today, the Missouri Attorney General's Office today released the annual vehicle stops report, an aggregation of data covering all vehicle stops in the state of Missouri in 2020. The Missouri Attorney General's Office is statutorily required to produce a report on the state's vehicle stops per SB 1053, enacted in 2000.