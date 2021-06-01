Missouri Attorney General’s Office Releases Annual Vehicle Stops Report
Jun 1, 2021, 12:30 PM by AG Schmitt
Today, the Missouri Attorney General's Office today released the annual vehicle stops report, an aggregation of data covering all vehicle stops in the state of Missouri in 2020. The Missouri Attorney General's Office is statutorily required to produce a report on the state's vehicle stops per SB 1053, enacted in 2000.
The full report can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/home/vehicle-stops-report/2020-executive-summary/ The vehicle stops report aggregates 2020 stop data from 590 agencies across the state of Missouri. The Attorney General’s Office has been working to implement several changes to the vehicle stops report and the way that the data is collected. While there are some changes that can be seen in this year’s report, including some residential zip-code comparisons, the full changes will be reflected in next year’s report. The full rundown of changes, which was sent along with last year’s report, can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2019/2020-vsr-changes-summary-packet.pdf?sfvrsn=406cfd0f_2 “The Attorney General’s Office is tasked with aggregating and reporting the data from all vehicle stops in the state of Missouri each year. This report can help law enforcement and other agencies identify potential issues or areas for improvement,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “With the changes that we have been working to implement, it's my hope that this report will continue to improve and ensure that Missourians are receiving the best possible protection from our state’s law enforcement.”
