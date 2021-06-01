Commonwise Home Care brings premium in-home personal care to Williamsburg, Virginia

Commonwise Home Care’s Michelle Jepson, RN with Co-Founder Jeffrey Grossman after a recent meeting at The Cheese Shop in Williamsburg, VA.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwise Home Care announced today that it has expanded its service area to include Williamsburg, Virginia. For Commonwise, this introduction into the Williamsburg area marks their fourth location.

Commonwise’s personal care services, companionship services, and care management services have been in record-high demand in their nearby Charlottesville and Richmond markets of late, as more older adults are looking to age in their homes rather than in congregate living settings.

“COVID has many older adults rethinking how they want to age, and, more than ever, they are trying to figure out how to stay in their homes,” said Michelle Jepson, RN, Lead Care Manager at Commonwise. “We know that having a high-quality in-home care option can make this possible for many, so we are eager to bring this to Williamsburg and the surrounding areas.”

Jepson continues, “Having started in Charlottesville and with deep ties to the University of Virginia, we understand the special dynamic that occurs in college towns between the school and the local community. As Commonwise expands into Williamsburg, we look forward to being part of that here.”

This expansion is expected to bring over a hundred full and part-time CNA jobs to the area economy across the coming years. As a central tenet to Commonwise’s business model, they pay caregivers industry-leading wages and offer health insurance, which is rare in home care.

About Commonwise Home Care

Commonwise, based in Charlottesville, Virginia, provides in-home care and care management to older and disabled adults in and around Charlottesville, Richmond, and Williamsburg, Virginia, and Charleston, South Carolina. Commonwise was founded in 2013 as a higher quality alternative in the in-home personal care market. To support this goal, Commonwise developed their own system to find, recruit, hire, and train compassionate caregivers, rooted in the core belief that better caregivers deserve better pay and support, which leads to better care. To learn more about Commonwise Home Care, visit www.commonwisecare.com or call (434) 202-8565.