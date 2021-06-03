Cleveland School of Cannabis Leaders to Speak at Lucky Leaf Expo
School prepares graduates for employment in cannabis industry
We're honored to present at the Lucky Leaf Expo, which seeks to empower people of color in the cannabis industry with the latest available news, technologies, products, and legal information”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The president and vice president of the Cleveland School of Cannabis (CSC), the only state-approved career school for cannabis education east of Colorado, have been invited to speak at the Lucky Leaf Expo being held in Dallas on July 9 and 10.
The Lucky Leaf Expo is the first major cannabis, hemp, and CBD expo to be held in Dallas after new laws were passed in 2019 legalizing the industrialization of hemp farming, manufacturing, and retail sale.
Tyrone Russel, the president of CSC, will present on the topic of “Educate Your Government Officials on Cannabis and the Benefits Will Last for Generations.” Kevin Greene, CSC vice president, will speak on “Long-Term Community Development Through Cannabis Education.”
“We are honored to have been asked to present at the Lucky Leaf Expo, which seeks to empower people of color in the cannabis industry with the latest available news, technologies, products, and legal information,” Greene said.
The mission of the Cleveland School of Cannabis is to foster adult learning through high-quality, residential, and online education that integrates personal development along with career-oriented skills and knowledge related to cannabis, science, and business, to prepare graduates for entry-level employment in the industry.
CSC has two brick-and-mortar campuses in the state of Ohio to provide students with a consistent hub to access education or assistance. CSC provides financial assistance programs that include scholarships and student loans and has strong industry relationships that assist alumni through the process of gaining employment in the industry.
CSC’s state certificate programs are approved by the Ohio Board of Career Colleges and Schools and are recognized as workforce development education that is designed to lead to employment and entrepreneurship.
To learn more about the Cleveland School of Cannabis and register for online classes, visit csceducation.com.
To register to attend the Lucky Leaf Expo, visit luckyleafexpo.com/dallas.
