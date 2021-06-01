Apollo Med Innovations Announces Partnership with MedResults Network for Distribution of AMI PDO Threads and Training
Apollo Med and MRN announce a strategic partnership to offer MRN’s 3,300+ Members access and discounts to PDO thread trainings and AMI branded, PDO threads.
We have chosen to partner with Apollo Med Innovations, their combination of world-class hands-on training together with an extensive line of FDA-cleared PDO threads lead us to this partnership”ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. and MedResults Network are proud to announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership to offer MedResults Network’s 3,300+ Members access and discounts to specified Apollo Med PDO thread trainings and the full line of AMI branded, FDA-cleared PDO threads.
Apollo Med Innovations has developed a PDO thread training curriculum directed by industry leading PDO thread training physicians and providing unparalleled hands-on experience. Hundreds of the countries’ leading PDO thread practitioners have completed the course and are successfully offering Apollo’s extensive line of PDO threads to their patients with unmatched results. And now MedResults Network is offering this same effective and proven training curriculum to its Members at discounts available only to its Members. During the training, attendees will learn and perform hands-on procedures for all areas of the face, neck, brows and lips and also certain body threading procedures. In addition, trainees will learn about combination treatments with AMI PDO threads and the most popular neurotoxins and fillers.
AMI PDO threads were the industries’ first FDA-cleared non-anchored barb threads. AMI also offers its customers the widest selection of PDO threads to ensure that their clients have the best thread for each procedure. With the demand for non-surgical aesthetic procedures at an all-time high, adding PDO threads to any practice provides unmatched value for both patients and the practice.
“MedResults Network evaluates each product carefully before offering anything to its valuable membership network” said Jeff Routledge, President and CEO, Med Results Network. “For the past several years, we have been evaluating the PDO thread market carefully to choose the right PDO thread partner and training curriculum that we felt comfortable would bring the most value and efficacy to our members. After thorough investigation, we have chosen to partner with Apollo Med Innovations, their combination of world-class hands-on training together with an extensive line of FDA-cleared PDO threads lead us to this partnership.”
“We have long admired the dedication and leadership to the medical aesthetic industry exhibited by MedResults Network” said Randy Wright, Chairman and CEO, Apollo Med Innovations, “By offering AMI’s valuable PDO thread training curriculum and our extensive line of PDO threads to the MedResults membership base, these Members will be able to offer patients the industries’ best PDO threads with the training and backing of AMI to obtain outstanding outcomes. The demand for non-surgical, limited downtime procedures has never been higher and we are pleased to be offering this option to MedResults Members.”
The first two MedResults Network sponsored trainings will be held in Atlanta, GA on June 25 and 26 and in Los Angeles, CA on July 10 and 11. Both trainings will be limited to the first 10 practitioners to sign up as the classes are all conducted with a training ratio of no more than five trainees for each physician trainer to insure a world-class training experience. Each attendee will also receive the one a kind PDO thread video book for their office as well as a PDO thread toolkit, procedural thumb drives and insertion diagrams only available to Apollo Med trainees.
For members register for these courses, please access this link https://apollo-med-innovations.mailchimpsites.com or call Jamie Parrott at 562-673-1513 to get started.
About MedResults Network
For over 15 years, Med Results Network has been providing its 3,300+ members base discounts, rebates and education for the products and services their members use every day. MedResults Network has partnered with over 40 national vendors and is dedicated to bringing its members incredible value on cutting edge products and services has partnered with over 40 national vendors to bring cutting edge products and services and membership is free to join. For more information on MedResults Network, visit the website at www.medresultsnetwork.com .
About Apollo Med Innovations
Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. is a leading distributor of cutting edge aesthetic products to the Med Spa and medical aesthetic industries. Apollo’s product suite includes FDA-cleared PDO threads, micro-needling devices and supplies, diode and multi-platform lasers, UVC sanitization devices and a full line of Secretly Ageless branded cosmeceuticals. Apollo is also dedicated to superior service and customer education through its master training series led by its esteemed Doctor Advisory Council. Apollo is committed to providing its customers the latest in high quality aesthetic products at a reasonable cost providing its partners with exceptional return on investment. For more information on Apollo Med Innovations, visit the website at www.apollomedinnovations.com.
