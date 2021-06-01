M-43 resurfacing project in Williamston underway
COUNTY: Ingham
HIGHWAY: M-43
CLOSEST CITY: Williamston
ESTIMATED START DATE: 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $780,000 to perform resurfacing and pavement marking on M-43 in Williamston from Mullet Street to M-52.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures in each direction and flagging operations. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide drivers with a smoother, safer driving surface with fresh pavement markings.
Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.