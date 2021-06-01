Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-43 resurfacing project in Williamston underway

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Ingham

HIGHWAY:                                    M-43

CLOSEST CITY:    Williamston

ESTIMATED START DATE:             8 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:                                                                                                    6 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $780,000 to perform resurfacing and pavement marking on M-43 in Williamston from Mullet Street to M-52.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures in each direction and flagging operations. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide drivers with a smoother, safer driving surface with fresh pavement markings.

Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.

