Just In Celebrating 9-Year-Old NJ Girl InaMinute for Making a Positive Impact
Kids that participate in We Dance for Good between June 1st and June 15th, earn $20 gift card. #donutsfordaddy #wedanceforgood www.DonutsforDaddy.com
We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #hiretalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Kids create fun finger dance videos, and Recruiting for Good donates $20 to a NJ Food Pantry for every submitted video. And $20 Donut Gift Card.
Recruiting for Good sponsors We Dance for Good, a sweet kid community gig to create fun fulfilling experiences, make a positive impact, and help raise raise money for local pantry. Kids also get to choose their own nicknames.
Kids that participate between June 1st and June 15th earn The Sweetest Father's Day Gift, an e-gift card Donuts for Daddy.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "InaMinute (girl's nickname) thank you for participating in We Dance for Good; and using your talent to make a positive impact."
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makeapositiveimpact @recruitingforgood
We Dance for Good is inspired by Middle School Girl, The BookWorm (her nickname); she is a talented multi-dimensional creative phenom participating in Girls Design Tomorrow Venture, We Use Our Voice for Good. The purpose of the kid community gig, We Dance for Good, is to create a fun fulfilling experience for kids, to make a positive impact, and to help raise money for a local NJ Food pantry. www.WeDanceforGood.org
Love to help kids land gigs and enjoy rewards? Now you can do both. Simply refer your talented family and friends for professional positions to be represented by Recruiting for Good. Upon 90 days of employment, earn a $500 Gift Card for Fine Dining, Food Delivery Services, or Specialty Food (Beer and Wine). And with your help, we can sponsor more sweet gigs for kids. Visit www.SweetFoodieRewards.com
Parrish Walsh shares, "Fiction Jewelry was born when my best friend became an author, and I was compelled to create a jewelry collection to capture the emotion in the words. Whether from your favorite book or your favorite person, now you can adorn yourself in the words and worlds that breathe life into your day. Jewelry written for you." www.FictionJewelry.com. Co-Creator of We Use Our Voice for Good www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
