6/1/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Highlights “Prepare Florida” Disaster Preparedness Initiative as the 2021 Hurricane Season Begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – On the first day of the 2021 Hurricane Season, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis highlights “Prepare Florida,” an initiative to encourage Floridians to prepare now before a hurricane makes landfall. CFO Patronis’ PrepareFL.com website serves as a one-stop-shop for disaster preparedness information and resources to help Floridians ensure they are prepared to weather the next storm.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, "As we begin the 2021 Hurricane Season, it is my top priority to ensure Floridians have the tools and resources they need to prepare for the next storm before it takes aim at our state. While Floridians know all too well the devastation hurricanes can have on their lives, it’s easy to not take the threat seriously. An above-normal hurricane season is predicted, with the possibility of up to five major hurricanes. As we’ve seen in the past, hurricanes can form and strengthen quickly, leaving little time to prepare and evacuate. The time is now to prepare and protect your home and business. Do not wait until a storm is approaching. Prepare now, Florida!”

The Prepare Florida website includes:

• An Emergency Preparedness Toolkit designed to help you prepare a home inventory and organize your financial information before and after a disaster.

• A Natural Disasters – Are You Prepared guide to inform consumers on insurance and financial preparation in the event of a natural disaster.

• A guide to navigating the flood insurance claims process.

• Information on the Assignment of Benefits (AOB) process and how it can impact a homeowner.

• Tips on what to expect after filing a homeowners insurance claim related to a hurricane.

Visit PrepareFL.com for more information and to start your disaster plan today. CFO Patronis’ Insurance Consumer Helpline is available to assist Floridians with insurance issues and the claims process. Call the toll-free helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236), to talk to a knowledgeable insurance specialist Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).