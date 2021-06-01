Strawder Family Innovations Expands US Manufacturing Capability for The RIDGEPRO™

This month’s major expansion, from 1,200 sq. ft. to more than 5,500 sq. ft., allows the company to unite all manufacturing and distribution under one roof.

EAST CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creating good manufacturing jobs in Ohio has been a goal of Strawder Family Innovations since the launch of its unique, professional-grade roofing safety device in 2013. This month’s major manufacturing expansion, from 1,200 sq. ft. to more than 5,500 sq. ft., allows the company to unite all aspects of manufacturing and distribution under one roof. The company’s flagship product, The RIDGEPRO™, has consistently earned its reputation as the premium device for steep-slope roofing safety.

The need for additional manufacturing/distribution space became apparent as the company inked distribution agreements with prominent companies across a wide range of industries. The new facility will allow manufacturing capacity to triple while also enhancing the efficiency of the company’s distribution chain. “This expansion is being completed now because of steadily increasing demand from our customers who realize the value of our hand-crafted product.”, said Brandon Strawder, CEO of Strawder Family Innovations. “We remain committed to keep our manufacturing totally in the US. Ohio is our home base and we want to share our success locally by creating good manufacturing jobs in the state”.

The RIDGEPRO™ is known for its quality craftsmanship, versatility, and simplicity for roofing professionals and others who must climb roofs for inspections, repairs, or evaluations. The product enhances worker safety by allowing direct connection to the peak from a ladder, eliminating the need for a second ladder or stepping onto the roof unassisted. A worker’s rope and harness connects directly to the device, offering a secure lifeline for dismounting the ladder onto the roof.

First known and used by insurance field adjusters who often make several roof ascents in a single day, the word spread rapidly to roofing contractors and solar installation technicians. The RIDGEPRO™ has been tested by UL Global Safety Certification Company and meets or exceeds OSHA regulations for roof anchors.

