Owen & Associates Names CEO and President
Leadership Appointments Will Provide Access to Broader, Enhanced Services for Multinational Clients
Promoting Steven brings a fresh, modern perspective to our firm and further strengthens our ability to serve the changing and evolving needs of our clients, employees, and community into the future.”COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owen & Associates, a leading consulting and brokerage firm that helps global companies establish and manage comprehensive employee benefit solutions for their Canadian businesses, is pleased to announce that Michael Owen will take over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Steven Owen will become President.
— Michael Owen, CEO, Owen & Associates
Michael Owen, who founded Owen & Associates in 1998, and served as its President, has lead the company’s business strategy and growth, helping the firm surpass more than 400 clients and 200+ collaborating partners.
Part of a deliberate succession plan, his responsibilities as CEO will now be to advise and assist with the firm’s direction and continued growth, as well as client services. Additionally, Owen will take the lead on the firm’s involvement with BAN Canada.
Owen & Associates also promoted Steven Owen to President with responsibility for overseeing day-to-day operations. With more than a decade of experience, including several years in the accounting industry, Owen will focus on building upon the high-quality services and support that clients rely on for customized and innovative solutions for all their benefits needs, regardless of their location or size. He previously served as Vice President of Operations.
“Promoting Steven will bring a fresh, modern perspective to our firm and further strengthens our ability to serve the changing and evolving needs of our clients, our employees, and our community, long into the future,” says Michael Owen, CEO, Owen & Associates. “I’m looking forward to stepping back from day-to-day operations to invest my time into the firm’s over-arching business strategy, as well as becoming more involved in the industry as a whole.”
Continues Owen, “The firm is in great hands as it continues to lead in the benefits market.”
“I’m excited yet humbled with the opportunity to lead the firm in this next chapter,” says Steven Owen, President, Owens & Associates. “Our clients, many of whom are global leaders in the technology, finance, and retail industries, depend on us for guidance. As companies continue to navigate through the disruptions stemming from the pandemic, we want to play an even greater role as a trusted advisor who can step in and solve problems in all aspects of a client’s business while helping them grow and flourish.”
In April, Owen & Associates became one of two founding members to join the Benefit Advisors Network in Canada. With a large percent of the firm’s clients based internationally, including a significant portion in California’s Silicon Valley, membership in BAN is an opportunity to collaborate with like-minded firms across Canada and the U.S.
About Owen & Associates
Established more than 40 years ago, Owen & Associates has a presence in not only in North America but also the global marketplace. With more than 400 clients and 25,000 lives insured, Owen & Associates is a leading consulting and brokerage firm that helps global companies establish and manage comprehensive employee benefit solutions for their Canadian businesses. The firm was established with a vision of combining industry expertise with a client-centered approach to deliver outstanding service and unique solutions to our clients. The single source approach to group, retirement, third party administration and global access coupled with best-in-practice partners has resulted in significant growth year-over-year, a key differentiator separating Owen & Associates from the competition. The firm also provides the expertise and resources needed for outstanding technical support, another key differentiator. Owen & Associates supports clients in every province and territory in Canada. For more information, please visit: https://owenandassoc.com/.
Jessica Tiller
Pugh & Tiller PR
+1 443-621-7690
email us here