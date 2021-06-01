DecisionWise Receives 2021 Achievement in Customer Excellence Award

16th Annual ACE Awards Recognize Outstanding Customer Experience Programs and Performance

SPRINGVILLE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DecisionWise, an employee experience firm, has been awarded a 2021 Judge’s Choice Confirmit ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Award in the Employee Experience category. This award recognizes DecisionWise’s outstanding dedication and success in measuring, understanding, and acting on employee feedback to ensure employees feel connected to the organization and want to engage.

Confirmit, now a Forsta brand, has hosted the renowned ACE Awards since 2005 and every year recognizes some of its most innovative customers. The awards program honors clients dedicated to achieving universal customer excellence and who have demonstrated tangible business improvements as a result. As a recipient of an ACE Award, DecisionWise has proven its commitment to their customers by continually evolving its customer experience program to gather better insights and fuel smarter, faster action. DecisionWise earned the ACE Award based on its Employee Lifecycle Suite of products.

“Receiving a 2021 ACE Award is a real honor, and it acknowledges our mission to help our clients make data-driven decisions,” said Matthew Wride, President, DecisionWise. “By working with Confirmit, now part of the Forsta brand, we’ve been able to build a world-class set of tools that provide insights that help our clients make work better. This ACE Award serves as a recognition of our hard work and encouragement as we strive to help our clients.”

“We are thrilled to recognize DecisionWise as a 2021 ACE Award winner and to acknowledge their application of customer experience best practices that deliver outstanding business performance,” said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of Forsta. “DecisionWise’s program demonstrates their commitment to leveraging the power of understanding and transforming insights into action.”

In March 2021, leading research technology companies Confirmit and FocusVision merged and the company’s new brand, Forsta, was announced in April 2021.

For a full list of the 2021 ACE Award winners, please visit the ACE Awards website. For more information about DecisionWise and Employee Experience solutions please visit their website.

About ACE Awards

The ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Awards program was established in 2005 to recognize outstanding achievement in customer excellence. Receiving an ACE Award is a distinct honor that demonstrates both rigorous application of customer and employee experience processes and outstanding performance as measured by those processes. All Forsta customers are eligible for ACE Awards for their company, business units, or segments of a business. To be eligible for a 2021 ACE Award, organizations must have conducted one or more VoC or EX surveys between January 1 and December 31, 2020. For more information on awards criteria, visit www.confirmit.com/ace-awards.

About DecisionWise

DecisionWise is an employee experience consulting firm specializing in leadership and organization development using assessments, feedback, coaching and training. DecisionWise services include employee engagement surveys, 360-degree feedback, employee life cycle (ELC) surveys, leadership coaching, and organization development. DecisionWise was founded in 1996 and is privately held. With area offices in the United States and Brazil, and associates in six other locations throughout the world, DecisionWise operates in over 70 countries and conducts surveys in over 30 languages. For more info, visit: www.decisionwise.com.

About Confirmit, a Forsta Brand

Confirmit’s solutions are built by insights professionals, for insights professionals. Market Research, customer experience and employee engagement consultants around the world rely on our solutions to turn insight into stories that fuel action. The heart of our business is the people behind our technology, and we work as a partner to deliver the flexibility and power you need to understand and manage experiences, emotions, and behaviors so you’re always one step ahead.

Media Contact:

Sara Beth Fahey

Matter Communications

Forsta@matternow.com

Justin Warner

DecisionWise

VP Sales and Marketing

+1.801.515.6500

jwarner@decisionwise.com