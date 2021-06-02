Virtual Mental Health & Wellness Program for Women Living with Cancer of ALL ages

Healing with Hannah Stomach Cancer Sisters Logo

The Stomach Cancer Sisters announce a collaboration with Hannah Stinson, founder of Healing with Hannah, to support women with cancer on their healing journeys

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stomach Cancer Sisters, co-founded by Aby Mejia and Lexy Patton, both Stage 4 patients and 28 years old, are pleased to announce a new collaboration with Hannah Stinson, founder of Healing with Hannah, to support women with stomach cancer on their healing journeys through Hannah’s Mental Health & Wellness Program.

Aby and Lexy found each other after being diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. Initially, they were told their cases were extremely unique and not very common. However, while looking to connect with others in similar situations, and they found they weren’t alone. Aby and Lexy, together, created a community on Facebook called Stomach Cancer Sisters. This community is for young women dealing with this devastating disease to share their journeys, to ask for and receive advice, and to have overall support.

Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, is one of the world’s most lethal cancer. Since the group’s creation in 2020, Aby and Lexy have lost several of their stomach cancer sisters which has taken a toll on their mental health and affected their own journeys. They’ve been experiencing emotions such as fear, sadness, and survivor’s guilt. Therefore, the Stomach Cancer Sisters have partnered with Hannah Stinson, founder of Healing with Hannah.

Hannah believes that wellness is a large part of mental health. When we prioritize our own healing and self-care, we are able to tend to our own needs while still helping others. After the program, the women will be equipped with the resources to carry on healing their emotional, mental & physical selves.

“Mental health is an integrative part of healing. It encompasses our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. Our mental health affects how we go about our daily lives, how we handle stress and make healthy choices. The goal is to help the women of the Stomach Cancer Sisters group with adopting healthy and positive mental health practices that they can carry on in their everyday lives”, Hannah Stinson.

The 3 Pillars of the program are:

1. Emotional Health: I will assist the women in understanding the importance of tending to their emotional selves. Helping them understand that it is okay to feel their feelings and express them in healthy ways. An example of how this will be accomplished is through journaling exercises.

2. Mental Health: I will educate the women on mental health, overall, and the benefits of tending to their mental health. An example of how this will be accomplished is through practicing positive self-talk.

3. Physical Health: I will bring awareness to the importance of movement and how you can make working out fun. An example of how this will be accomplished is through yoga.

This 10-week virtual program is being sponsored by Hope for Stomach Cancer. Hope for Stomach Cancer is a 501(c)(3) that provides resources to patients, caregivers and loved ones while promoting early detection and prevention to the general and medical communities. Hope creates and facilitates programs that enable those affected by stomach cancer to take actionable steps to live the best possible life through each phase of the disease. Our vision is to bridge the gap between research and patient care.

For more information on the program contact:

Hannah Stinson, Feminine Healer & Holistic Wellness Advocate

healwithhan@gmail.com