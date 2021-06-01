May 2021 Data Snapshot
In the May 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:
- Dataset Highlight: Retail Sales and Retail Use Business Registrations
- Government is ‘missing the boat’ on understanding outcome data
- Data Portal Procedures
- Live Training in June
- Data Assets
- Portal Accounts
- State Data Plan
News, Updates & Tips
Dataset Highlight: Retail Sales and Retail Use Business Registrations
Retailers that sell taxable tangible personal property, services, and products are required to obtain a permit. Retail Sales and Retail Use Business Registrations provides a list of active and inactive retail sales and retail use business registrations. The dataset provides permit number, name and location of the business, business code and description, as well as the date the permit was issued and where applicable date it was cancelled.
Government is ‘missing the boat’ on understanding outcome data
statescoop.com | 05/12/2021
Government agencies can’t merely log administrative data if they hope to effectively provide the public with services and benefits — they must measure program outcomes and understand how those outcomes arise, a panel of government and nonprofit leaders said during an online event Wednesday hosted by Code for America.
Data Portal Procedures
If you do not work in the State Data Portal often, it is easy to forget how to perform some actions. We have you covered with a series of procedure documents. The data portal procedures provide steps for publishing and updating content (e.g., datasets, charts, and maps) on the State Data Portal.
View Procedures (Log-in Required)
Live Training in June
Get trained in June! The table below highlights the live training being offered.
|Date
|Start Time
|Course
|June 1
|12 PM
|Create Performance Measures
|June 1
|3 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|June 2
|10 AM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
|June 3
|12 PM
|Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
|June 4
|12 PM
|Data Analysis Tools and Connections
|June 7
|12 PM
|Clean and Tidy Data
|June 9
|12 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|June 10
|10 AM
|Map Your Data
|June 11
|3 PM
|Explore Data with Charts
|June 14
|12 PM
|Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
|June 15
|10 AM
|Data Analysis Tools and Connections
|June 16
|3 PM
|Create Performance Measures
|June 17
|12 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|June 18
|12 PM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
|June 21
|10 AM
|Map Your Data
|June 22
|12 PM
|Explore Data with Charts
|June 23
|12 PM
|Collaborate with Data
|June 25
|3 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|June 28
|10 AM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|June 29
|3 PM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
|June 30
|3 PM
|Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
Learn More and Register (Log-in Required)
Data Assets
The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.
|Data Asset Type
|Public Assets
|Datasets
|300
|External References
|157
|Documents
|268
|Filtered Views
|357
|Charts
|163
|Maps
|217
|Measures
|150
|Stories/Dashboards
|22
|DataLens Pages
|14
|Total Assets
|1,648
View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts
New Public Datasets
The following are public datasets that were recently created and published in the past month:
Catalog
Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov
Portal Users
Total User Accounts: 136 Active Users: 18 (13.2% of total)
Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.
Data Plan
The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.
Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov
