In the May 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:

Dataset Highlight: Retail Sales and Retail Use Business Registrations

Government is ‘missing the boat’ on understanding outcome data

Data Portal Procedures

Live Training in June

Data Assets

Portal Accounts

State Data Plan

News, Updates & Tips

Dataset Highlight: Retail Sales and Retail Use Business Registrations

data.iowa.gov

Retailers that sell taxable tangible personal property, services, and products are required to obtain a permit. Retail Sales and Retail Use Business Registrations provides a list of active and inactive retail sales and retail use business registrations. The dataset provides permit number, name and location of the business, business code and description, as well as the date the permit was issued and where applicable date it was cancelled.

Explore the Dataset

Government is ‘missing the boat’ on understanding outcome data

statescoop.com | 05/12/2021

Government agencies can’t merely log administrative data if they hope to effectively provide the public with services and benefits — they must measure program outcomes and understand how those outcomes arise, a panel of government and nonprofit leaders said during an online event Wednesday hosted by Code for America.

Read More

Data Portal Procedures

If you do not work in the State Data Portal often, it is easy to forget how to perform some actions. We have you covered with a series of procedure documents. The data portal procedures provide steps for publishing and updating content (e.g., datasets, charts, and maps) on the State Data Portal.

View Procedures (Log-in Required)

Live Training in June

Get trained in June! The table below highlights the live training being offered.

Date Start Time Course June 1 12 PM Create Performance Measures June 1 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset June 2 10 AM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language June 3 12 PM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor June 4 12 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections June 7 12 PM Clean and Tidy Data June 9 12 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset June 10 10 AM Map Your Data June 11 3 PM Explore Data with Charts June 14 12 PM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor June 15 10 AM Data Analysis Tools and Connections June 16 3 PM Create Performance Measures June 17 12 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset June 18 12 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language June 21 10 AM Map Your Data June 22 12 PM Explore Data with Charts June 23 12 PM Collaborate with Data June 25 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset June 28 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset June 29 3 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language June 30 3 PM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor

Learn More and Register (Log-in Required)

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 300 External References 157 Documents 268 Filtered Views 357 Charts 163 Maps 217 Measures 150 Stories/Dashboards 22 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,648

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

New Public Datasets

The following are public datasets that were recently created and published in the past month:

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 136 Active Users: 18 (13.2% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

Questions or Issues?

Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form

