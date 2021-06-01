Eagle Mount Billings Receives $25,000 Grant for New Adaptive Sports Equipment and Programming
Two Local Youth Also Surprised With Custom-Fit Sports Equipment
Without companies like The Hartford and partners like Move United, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”BILLINGS, MT, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle Mount Billings, a non-profit organization based in Billings, Montana, committed to creating opportunities for youth and adults with physical disabilities through the power of adaptive sports, was recently awarded a grant from The Hartford as part of its Ability Equipped® program.
— Eagle Mount Billings Executive Director Rich Lutton
The grant will enable Eagle Mount Billings, a member of the Move United Network, to purchase a wide variety of adaptive sports equipment including a Duet Plus Wheelchair Bike, supportive equestrian gait belts, chest harnesses and a pulley system for their adaptive rock-climbing program, a sit water ski, and a wheelchair golf cart.
Last week, The Hartford also surprised two local youth athletes with their own custom-fit sports equipment. Both deserving athletes will receive a recumbent tricycle with adaptive pedals to secure their feet. These adaptive bikes will allow the youth to ride alongside their families and friends for years to come.
Arabelle Laddusaw, 11, is very active in Eagle Mount programs. This year, Laddusaw comes to every Eagle Mount program ready to face a new challenge and meet a new goal and has participated in adaptive climbing, skiing, and cycling programs this year.
Samaria Odom-Ness, 13, has been skiing with Eagle Mount Billings through the organization’s partnership with the school district. She has been described as “a beautiful soul” and is excited to embrace the independence that her new bike will grant her.
“In the last two years, Eagle Mount Billings has nearly doubled in size and impact. Because of this incredible growth, we found ourselves in need of more and more adaptive sports equipment to support our programs. This funding from The Hartford has been an incredible blessing which has allowed us to address some of those needs. Without companies like The Hartford and partners like Move United, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” said Executive Director Rich Lutton.
The Hartford has been an advocate for the adaptive sports movement and sponsor of athletes with disabilities for more than 25 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has a long-held belief that sports are an important part of physical rehabilitation following a disabling illness or injury. Created in 2019, The Hartford’s Ability Equipped® program makes adaptive sports more accessible through equipment donations, a digital fitness platform -- Move United OnDemand -- and The Hartford Competition Series.
###
About Eagle Mount Billings
Eagle Mount was founded in Bozeman in 1982 by retired Air Force General Robert C. Mathis and his wife, Greta. They began with nothing but a dream to create an opportunity for people with disabilities to participate in recreational activities. By the fall of 1983, Eagle Mount’s flagship program, alpine ski, was taking shape. That first year, they taught 30 individuals with disabilities how to ski.
In 1989, Eagle Mount expanded to Billings, where they served 49 skiers. Since then, Eagle Mount Billings has grown and expanded into an organization that offers 11 programs and serves hundreds of individuals with disabilities each year. These include ski/snowboard, cycling, rock climbing, horseback riding, and day camp. In fact, 2020 was our biggest year ever. We provided 417 participants with the opportunity to Embrace Life Without Limits.
About The Hartford
The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.
About Move United
Move United is the national leader in community adaptive sports, empowering 100,000 youth and adults with disabilities each year to live to their fullest potential. Move United’s 200 member organizations in 43 states are united by a single mission: ensuring everyone, regardless of ability, experiences the life-changing power of sport and is fully included in their community.
Move United, an Affiliate of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities to become physically and emotionally stronger through participation in 70 adaptive sports. Established in 1956, Move United offers community-based sports recreation, education and competition that push people further, bring people closer and leave no one on the sidelines. Join our MOVEment at www.moveunitedsport.org.
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 2402682180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn