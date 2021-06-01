Inova Semiconductors Implements YieldWatchDog as Yield Management Solution
DR YIELD software & solutions GmbH, announces that they were selected by Inova Semiconductors GmbH to enable actionable insights into their chip test data.GRAZ, STYRIA, AUSTRIA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graz, Austria (June 1st, 2021)
DR YIELD software & solutions GmbH, provider of the smart data analytics solution YieldWatchDog, announces that they were selected by Inova Semiconductors GmbH to enable actionable insights into their chip test data. YieldWatchDog transforms production data collected during chip manufacturing and testing into valuable information, allowing yield improvements and cost optimization.
Inova Semiconductors GmbH is a leading-edge semiconductor company with a strong focus on the automotive industry and committed to the highest manufacturing and product quality. To achieve this, continuous improvement and thus the use of the latest analysis tools and technologies in the semiconductor field is required.
“With the YieldWatchDog software, Inova now has a tool that is capable of parallel production data processing, enabling the rapid load and analysis of large amounts of information. A variety of integrated functions allow different methods for inspecting production data. Easy to use automated rules for applying quality screening techniques further improve device filtering. This ensures a continuous delivery of products with the highest quality,” said Dr. Malte Leisner, Head of Quality & Foundry Management at Inova.
“It is an honor for us at DR YIELD to work with Inova Semiconductors, as we are both innovation leaders in rapidly growing markets, and we are looking forward to exciting developments in the future,” said Dieter Rathei, CEO at DR YIELD software & solutions GmbH.
About Inova Semiconductors GmbH:
Inova Semiconductors GmbH is a fabless semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company was founded in 1999 and specializes in the development of state-of-the-art products for automotive Gigabit/s serial data communication and interior lighting.
Besides its successful APIX (Automotive Pixel Link) products, sold in very high volume – with more than 150 million devices on the road – and now in their third generation, Inova developed the innovative ISELED (Intelligent Smart Embedded LED) technology in 2016, meanwhile offering the first products.
Inova Semiconductor’s IC products are manufactured by leading foundries in Asia and sold through a worldwide distribution network. For more information visit: https://inova-semiconductors.de and https://iseled.com/
About DR YIELD software & solutions GmbH:
DR YIELD provides the cutting-edge advanced analytics software YieldWatchDog for analysis and control of semiconductor manufacturing and test data. This enables semiconductor manufacturers as well as fabless companies to improve important manufacturing dimensions such as equipment availability, throughput, operating costs and yield. Once installed, YieldWatchDog delivers actionable insights into your data. For detailed information visit www.dryield.com
