Work to Begin on the Route 1013 (Ewing Road) Bridge Replacement Project in Huntingdon County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Huntingdon County Maintenance Forces will begin work on Monday, June 7, on the Route 1013 (Ewing Road) over Henry’s Run Bridge Replacement Project in Barree Township, Huntingdon County.

Work on this project includes the removal of the existing structure, excavation, installation of a new precast box culvert, roadway approach paving, and installation of new guide rail.

The bridge will be closed during construction and an eight-mile signed detour route will be implemented for a period of eight to ten weeks. The detour route will follow Route 305, Route 1013 (Ewing Road), and Route 1008 (Myton Road).

All work on this $200,000 project is expected to be completed by mid-August of 2021.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101