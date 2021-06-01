CoreRx, Inc. names Deborah Wild as Executive Chairwoman of the Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreRx, Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Deborah Wild as the Executive Chairwoman of the Board. Deborah is an accomplished C-Suite executive bringing a wealth of pharmaceutical and biologics experience, having held numerous senior leadership and management positions across manufacturing, supply chain, quality, and regulatory affairs. Her impressive experience has earned her a strong reputation for managing change and delivering transformational business performance. Deborah adds unique perspective to this role, given her board experience with various charities and her experience serving in the US Army.
“I look forward to working with the members of our board and the CoreRx management team to build on the success of the company,” says Deborah Wild. “We have great breadth and experience across our board of directors and management team which will prove invaluable as we look to further strengthen CoreRx’s prospects for growth”.
CoreRx CEO Todd Daviau comments, “We are excited to have Deborah in this leadership position on the CoreRx board. Deborah’s experience with complex biologics and pharmaceuticals adds to the strength of CoreRx in providing customized solutions for customers in the CDMO industry.”
This announcement follows the recent news of the acquisition of Nucleo Life Sciences by CoreRx.
For more information about Deborah Wild and the CoreRx Board of Directors please visit www.corerxpharma.com/about/board-of-directors/
About CoreRx Pharma:
CoreRx, a Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with capabilities to support clinical to commercial manufacturing, offering state of the art facilities to support your supply chain needs. Our integrated offerings provide comprehensive services for the development, manufacturing, packaging, and testing of solid, liquid and semi-solid dosage forms.
Keep on top of new developments at CoreRx and throughout the drug development industry by following www.linkedin.com/company/corerx-inc- more detailed information about the company, visit www.corerxpharma.com.
